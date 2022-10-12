Getting Started

Listen here



Transcript

On Being Foundations are words and ideas – ways of seeing the world and walking through it – that have emerged through 20 years of conversations which have come into conversation with each other and the life of the world. Think of these as tethering understandings towards our shared callings for inner life, presence to the world, and life together:

Seeing the generative story of our time

Living the questions

Taking a long view of time, and becoming “critical yeast”

Calling, and wholeness

Every session comes with an invitation that you can weave through the ordinary interactions of your life, your every day. You’ll find notes beneath each session posted on this page, with prompts to support that.

As you move through this, let us hear from you: [email protected]

Let the adventure begin.