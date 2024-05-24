Joy is the Justice (We Give Ourselves)

Listen

[Editor’s Note: This reflects a live performance of the poem and differs from the published piece.]

Joy is the justice

we give ourselves.

It is Maya’s bird

sung free past the prison bars,

holding spirits bound—

without due process,

without just cause.

Joy is the steady running stream,

rights sprung up

from moss-soft ground—

under hanging trees,

nourished by blood,

grown through pain,

now seeping sweet,

equality’s demands made clear

from sea

to shining sea,

north to south,

west to east,

flyover heartland

in between.

Joy is the truth,

the crooked lies hammered straight,

whitewashed myths

wiped away.

Joy is Stone Mountain

—just stone.

Rushmore

—no more.

Joy is giving the eagles

their mountains back.

Joy is returning to sacred

the people’s holy lands.

Joy is the paradise

we can claim

right here,

right now.

No vengeful gods

craving prayer,

no tenth and tithes to pay,

no repenter’s cover charge—

no dying required to get in.

Joy is the sunrise

breaking through night’s remains,

shone new

on a shell-wracked shore;

a fresh tide-scrubbed world

redeems what was,

to is.

Joy is no bombs falling

on your childrens’ heads

or mine

because of what you believe

or I don’t.

Joy is on the wings of wind birds;

the wedge of whimbrel in flight,

the curved-beaks’ cries

of wandering curlews

stitching top of the world

to bottom.

Joy is the soul

underneath the journey,

gaze snagged on wonder,

not knowing final destination,

yet blessed as a witness,

moored to ground.

Joy is worshipful tears

dripped into grateful smile.

Joy is Rachel’s silent spring,

an unquieted world

not come to pass.

Joy is the season

dripping ripe full

of wood thrush song.

Joy is all the Black birds,

flocked together,

too many to count,

too many to name,

every one different

from the next,

swirling in singularity

across amber-purpled sky.

Joy is being loved

up close,

not just from the untouchable distances,

or at arm’s length,

for who we are

or might become.

Joy is the last song,

drifting in

as dark curtains fall;

the sparrow’s vesper offering,

whistles lain

through pine-templed woods,

requiem in me-minor—

church in a cathedral nature built.

No stained glass.

No pulpit.

No pews.

Altars everywhere.

Just listen.

Just look.

Joy is the return,

the wandering bird

landed here again,

from who knows where,

to rest,

to give our flagging spirits

tailwinds.

Joy is the healing,

broken dreams restored—

soaring.

Brah Langston’s words

kettling higher

on hopes,

drifting ever upwards

on ragged-mid-lined rhyme,

syncopated verse.

Joy is us mattering.

Joy is equity—

no equivocation.

Joy is actually seeing color,

hue not blinded by privilege,

the piety

of claiming you don’t.

Joy is Baldwin’s grin.

Joy is the respeck

you put on my name,

with no “n” in the beginning

or “i” or double “g” or “e”

in the middle,

or that “r” rolled

hard at the end.

Even if I’m not there to hear you

when you say it to family

or friends.

Joy is the sharp eye

watching little brown sparrows,

and the kind one,

focused

on little brown babies too.

Joy is the generations

come before,

surviving the struggle,

somehow staying strong

in the midst of withering storms;

from shackled ancestors

through Jim Crowed back doors

to gerrymandered chokeholds now.

Joy is the payoff,

for those often down

but never out.

Grit is in the genes,

and boiling hot in the pot,

Indigo blues sung to rebellion over rice,

Cotton stained blood red.

“Making a way outta no way,”

like the old folks say.

Uplift.

Rejoice.

Joy is the thriving,

of a people who won’t die

in the midst of all this

dying.

Joy is the mind

beyond the skull box,

not wasted on convention,

or what they said

was right.

Joy is the breaths,

one followed easy by the next—

not begging for air

or asking your mama’s ghost

for help.

Joy is the lungs ins and outs,

with no one there

to serve,

or protect.

Joy is the maybe,

the possibilities of empathy

between strangers.

Joy is the drive

with no traffic stops,

with no taillights out,

with no tint technically too dark,

with no speed traps,

with no demeaning “yes sirs, Officer sirs.”

No hands at two and ten.

No wondering

where your registration is.

Joy is the flashing cruiser’s light,

not meant for me.

Joy is the good news,

without new dead names.

Joy is school without fear.

Joy is a night of sleep

in your very own bed

without shots in the dark

—no more waking up,

full of lead.

Joy is the morning jog

without being hunted down.

Joy is getting to eat your Skittles,

drinking your tea,

without harassment.

Joy is no chokeholds,

no more murderous knees.

Joy is the loss

we take to gain,

monuments to traitors

torn down,

lost causes finally buried,

never again to be found.

Joy is the decent act,

the kind word,

the opposite of hypocrisy,

enough said.

Joy is not your great again.

Joy is the prairie,

where billowed cloud

and wild grass meet;

where the soaring hawks glide

from there to here—

wherever;

is its own choice to make,

no border crossing checks.

Joy is the surrender,

to faith of push,

to trust in lift,

giving over to Sister Toni’s command

to ride the air.

To float on a wish.

Joy is my grandmama’s work-worn hands,

seed thrown through gnarled fingers

on cold ground

for the snowbirds she pitied —

“’Cause it’s cold, Baby.

See how they eat?”

Joy is all the wild left over,

the rarest beasts

with talons sharp,

or long teeth bared,

in the faraway places

we may never go.

Joy is the wayward weed

in the uptown sidewalk seam,

the one I choose to call

“wildflower”

that they call weed

because it has the audacity

not to be planted,

or to succumb to control,

to be proudly green.

Joy is at the end

of every cycle completed to

a bruised dimming sky

when the night

comes again,

when fortune can be measured

by breaths taken

without trying.

Joy is the frogs calling.

Joy is the close call

that wasn’t close enough.

Joy is a heart still beating

even though

what could have been—

wasn’t.

Joy is that fleeting thing

we grab sometimes,

that slides from possession,

stolen in bits and pieces,

between yawning cracks

of despair.

Those drops of salt water

rivering in the creases

of an upturned smile.

Joy is the necessity

never to be owned.

Joy is what we must have lain by,

joy is what we must keep hoarded up

ever ready to apply.

Joy is the gift,

what we deserve

without asking,

or demands—

when no one else

really cares.

Joy is the reward,

the pay we have earned—

the day off,

just because

we can.

Joy is the kiss of that beloved one.

Joy is that verdict

delivered by the upstanding twelve

for the dead nine.

Joy is the everything,

joy is sometimes the nothing.

Joy is the simple,

joy is the complex.

Joy is silly,

joy is serious,

joy is the trivial,

the tiny,

joy is enormous.

Joy is the murmuration,

it is our stillness.

Joy is the inexplicable coincidence.

Joy is what was meant to be.

Maybe the absurd.

Occasionally joy is some genius.

To my people,

to those fallen on hard times,

pierced by injustice,

torn asunder by hate,

know within the marrow bone

of your soul

that joy is the divine sublime in you.

Joy is for all the dangers,

all the toil,

every last one of the snares

already overcome,

and hopes yet to be born.

What I mean to say is that

joy is a song.

[singing]

This joy I have, the world didn’t give it to me.

Oh, oh, oh.

Joy I have, the world didn’t give it to me.

Oh, oh, oh.

The joy I have, the world didn’t give it to me.

I say, the world didn’t give it,

The world can’t take it away.

[singing ends]

You see y’all? Joy is that leaky bucket that lets me sometimes carry half a song.

But what I intend for us,

our claim,

that

joy is the justice

we must give ourselves.