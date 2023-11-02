Ode to Those First Fifteen Minutes After the Kids Are Finally Asleep

Praise the couch that welcomes you back into its embrace

as it does every night around this time. Praise the loose

cereal that crunches beneath your weight, the whole‐grain

golden dust that now shimmers on the backside of your pants.

Praise the cushion, the one in the middle that sinks like a lifeboat

leaking air, and the ottoman covered in crayon stains that you

have now accepted as aesthetic. Praise your knees, and the evening

respite they receive from a day of choo‐choo‐training along the carpet

with two eager passengers in tow. Praise the silence, oh the silence,

how it washes over you like a warm bedsheet. Praise the walls

for the way they stand there and don’t ask for anything.

Praise the seduction of slumber that tiptoes across your eyelids,

the way it tempts you to curl up right there and drift away

even though it’s only 7:30 p.m. Praise the phone you scroll through

without even realizing that you’re scrolling, praise the video

you scroll past of the man teaching his dog how to dance merengue,

praise the way it makes you laugh the way someone laughs

when they are so tired they don’t know if they will ever stand

up again. Praise the toys scattered across the floor, and the way you

wonder if it might be okay to just leave them there for now,

since you know tomorrow they will end up there again.