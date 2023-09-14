Close Search

A New Season of On Being Is Coming

September 14, 2023


September 14, 2023

A big conversation to live by starting NEXT WEEK — every Thursday — from September 21.

Loss — and love. AI — and the intelligence that lives in our bodies.

Kerry Washington, Kate Bowler, Reid Hoffman, Latanya Sweeney, Nick Cave, Baratunde Thurston … and more.

Subscribe, tell your friends, and buckle your (metaphorical) seatbelts.

Transcript

Krista Tippett: Hello friends. A new On Being season is coming next week. We will honor the intelligence that lives in the human body: love and loss, comedy and ecology, social creativity, and poetry, and more. And we’re also going to have a different, human conversation about AI. Beyond the hype and the doom, what does this technology call us to as human beings?

Reid Hoffman: It doesn’t mean that everyone using them will have those intentions. But I have complete conviction that it could be delightful and interesting and elevating. And that the projects that I’m working with have that at their core of their being in terms of what they’re trying to do.

Tippett: Let’s say one of the things it gives us to learn is to be talking about the nature of truth.

Latanya Sweeney: [laughs] That would be an accomplishment, right?

Tippett: That would be an accomplishment.

Kerry Washington: But a character became something to devote myself to. My acting was like a devotional practice, where I could say, “I am willing to submit to the structures and disciplines of this narrative, this role.”

Kate Bowler: And just to feel that little squeeze: in that moment, you’re a body again, right at the moment where you have to let it go.

Baratunde Thurston: And that’s going to put pressure, and how we handle that pressure is who we are. Who do we want to be? Let’s practice that. Let’s get ready. It’s already here. Let’s go! [laugher]

Tippett: A big conversation to live by — coming every Thursday, starting September 21st.

