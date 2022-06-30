Close Search

BONUS: An On Being Listening Party — Celebrating 20 Years

June 30, 2022


June 30, 2022

A special offering from Krista Tippett and all of us at On Being: an incredible, celebratory event — listening back and remembering forwards across 20 years of this show in the good company of our beloved friend and former guest, Rev. Jen Bailey, and so many of you. We offer it here as an audio experience, and we think you will enjoy being in the room retroactively. You will hear the voices of wise and graceful lives — of former guests, and of listeners from far-flung places. You may also catch references to things seen and witnessed throughout the event — including a stunning opening poem by our dear friend Maria Popova, composed of On Being show titles — which you can take in fully by viewing the recorded celebration in its entirety on our YouTube channel.

Image of Rev. Jen Bailey by Bethany Birnie. Image of Krista Tippett by Jenn Ackerman for the New York Times. © All Rights Reserved.

