On Being
Close Search

Image by Uriel Soberanes/Unsplash, Public Domain Dedication (CC0).

Published

December 08, 2016

“The Peace of Wild Things”

by Wendell Berry

When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

© Wendell Berry. This poem is excerpted from The Selected Poems of Wendell Berry and is reprinted with permission of the author and Counterpoint Press.

Contributors

Wendell Berry's photo.

Wendell Berry is a farmer, poet, and environmentalist who has published more than 50 books. He lives in Port Royal, Kentucky.

Reflections

“The Peace of Wild Things”

This piece is a part of:

Starting Point

You may also like

Search results for “

Results

View

Filters

Listen
Read