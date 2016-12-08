Working Together
We shape our self
to fit this world
and by the world
are shaped again.
The visible
and the invisible
working together
in common cause,
to produce
the miraculous.
I am thinking of the way
the intangible air
traveled at speed
round a shaped wing
easily
holds our weight.
So may we, in this life
trust
to those elements
we have yet to see
or imagine,
and look for the true
shape of our own self,
by forming it well
to the great
intangibles about us.
This poem is excerpted with permission from David Whyte’s collection of poetry, River Flow: New & Selected Poems. Written for the presentation of the Collier Trophy to The Boeing Company marking the introduction of the new 777 passenger jet.
This poem was originally read in the On Being episode “The Conversational Nature of Reality.”
Reflections