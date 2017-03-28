On the Blog

Abraham, Isaac, and Us (and Hagar and Ishmael and Trayvon and Michael Brown, Too)
BY March 28, 2017

Through the biblical story of a son’s sacrifice, Michael Eric Dyson says there’s a powerful lesson about our own tests and how we abuse them. An exploration of corporal punishment of children, a broader view of truth, and the perils of biblical literalism.

Belonging to One Another and Taking Back Stolen Time
BY April 28, 2017

Setting aside time to disengage; hacking the brain; getting real about connection — wisdom from Ian Caldwell, Sharon Salzberg, George Shultz, and more.

A Revolution in Tenderness
BY April 28, 2017

Inspired by the Pope’s TED Talk, Courtney issues an invitation and a challenge to slow down, notice, and make room for brave tenderness.

The Power of Welcome in an Age of Loneliness
BY April 27, 2017

In an age of never-ending digital connectedness, we feel more lonely — and more isolated — than ever before. But what possibilities emerge when people with different identities come together face-to-face and gather around the dinner table?

An Abiding Faith in America
BY April 27, 2017

Those who have suffered most may also be our greatest teachers on the road to courage. Omid Safi looks to the complicated, yet abiding faith one grieving father holds for his country for moral wisdom.

Toward a Contemplative Ecology
BY April 25, 2017

On the heels of Earth Day, a dialogue on the necessity of both contemplation and action, detachment and radical engagement in our relationship with the environment.

What If We Told the Stories That Don’t Get Acknowledged?
BY April 22, 2017

A lesson on gilding our flaws; the fresh air of the Easter and Passover season; a visual tour of a haunting ritual; and Brené Brown’s encouragement for those who are done with fear.

The Interior Landscape of Compassion
BY April 21, 2017

Three wisdom keepers on the inner voice of compassion in the mystical and contemplative traditions

The Messiness of Compassion in Action
BY April 21, 2017

What does it take to do the messy work compassion through incredible obstacles? Rami Nashashibi, Naomi Tutu and Kevin Cosby on courage and living compassion.

America Contains Multitudes
BY April 21, 2017

52 regular folks read Walt Whitman’s poem, “Song of Myself” —  a profound and deeply humanizing portrait of American life.

Whatever You Do, Stay on the Same Team
BY April 21, 2017

There may not be one magic key to successful relationships. But it helps for us to share this goal: to have our partners’ back, no matter what chaos life throws our way.

What Does a Compassionate City Look Like?
BY April 20, 2017

With wisdom and humor, Karen Armstrong and a cadre of American mayors, grapple with the question of cultivating compassion in our cities. Join the live stream from the 2017 Festival of Faiths.

The Trouble with Tolerance
BY April 20, 2017

Is it enough to be tolerant of each other? Omdi Safi yearns for more, and imagines a more loving embrace of our diversity.

Easter, Passover, Spring Continues
BY & Matthew Septimus April 19, 2017

With the celebrations of Easter and Passover in our rearview mirrors, a poem and a postcard for the year to come.

It’s a Hard Time to Be Human
BY April 19, 2017

It’s a hard time to be human. But that doesn’t mean our good work has no value. Parker and Ellen Bass on the beautiful paradox of our smallness and our consequence in the world.

The Gut-Wrenching Process of Befriending Ourselves
BY April 18, 2017

Lovingkindness isn’t a sweet and soft thing. It’s a rigorous transformation of mind and spirit, and it’s the first step to cultivating a sense of connection to those around us.

The Good Thief
BY April 17, 2017

After a competitive swimmer calls it quits, he finds solace Greek epics and the Gospel of Matthew. And, by his two young sons, he finds his way back into the water again.

Acknowledging Our Past and Still Rising
BY April 15, 2017

How your personality changes over a lifetime; a tribute to the unbreakable spirit of a legendary poet; the virtue of not getting exactly what you want; and hiring not just minds, but hearts, too.

The Fresh Air and Sunshine of Resurrection
BY April 14, 2017

A Greek Orthodox woman’s meditation on loss, redemption, and finding belonging in the Easter season.

What If We Could Be Our Whole Selves at Work?
BY April 14, 2017

Creating a false division between life and work has its own pitfalls.

Illuminating the Beauty in Our Broken Places
BY April 13, 2017

The Japanese art of kintsugi — repairing cracks in pottery with gold — gives a new perspective on how healing and illuminating our own flaws can lead to a more nourishing wholeness.

The Mystery at the Heart of Being Human
BY April 12, 2017

The human soul is a thing to name and celebrate, no matter how we understand its fickle, mysterious nature.

The Devils of Luzón
BY April 11, 2017

A visual tour of a whimsical and unsettling carnival of masked figures and horned demons — a survivor of northern Spain’s Celtic roots.

Passover, Easter, Spring: The Stories of Us All
BY & Matthew Septimus April 10, 2017

A photo-poem to celebrate the first night of Passover and life’s endless series of stories.

We Don’t Have Spaces to Feel Vulnerable and Imperfect
BY April 10, 2017

For those of us who are sick and tired of being afraid, a brilliant stop-motion film featuring Brené Brown in conversation with Krista Tippett.

Behind Each of Us Is a Deep Story
BY April 8, 2017

When a listener asks a question, a new conversation emerges. And other ideas on the harm of literalism in family life, the virtue of truth-telling, transforming anger, praise for an unappreciated generation; and others.

