Through the biblical story of a son’s sacrifice, Michael Eric Dyson says there’s a powerful lesson about our own tests and how we abuse them. An exploration of corporal punishment of children, a broader view of truth, and the perils of biblical literalism.
Setting aside time to disengage; hacking the brain; getting real about connection — wisdom from Ian Caldwell, Sharon Salzberg, George Shultz, and more.
Inspired by the Pope’s TED Talk, Courtney issues an invitation and a challenge to slow down, notice, and make room for brave tenderness.
In an age of never-ending digital connectedness, we feel more lonely — and more isolated — than ever before. But what possibilities emerge when people with different identities come together face-to-face and gather around the dinner table?
Those who have suffered most may also be our greatest teachers on the road to courage. Omid Safi looks to the complicated, yet abiding faith one grieving father holds for his country for moral wisdom.
On the heels of Earth Day, a dialogue on the necessity of both contemplation and action, detachment and radical engagement in our relationship with the environment.
A lesson on gilding our flaws; the fresh air of the Easter and Passover season; a visual tour of a haunting ritual; and Brené Brown’s encouragement for those who are done with fear.
Three wisdom keepers on the inner voice of compassion in the mystical and contemplative traditions
What does it take to do the messy work compassion through incredible obstacles? Rami Nashashibi, Naomi Tutu and Kevin Cosby on courage and living compassion.
52 regular folks read Walt Whitman’s poem, “Song of Myself” — a profound and deeply humanizing portrait of American life.
There may not be one magic key to successful relationships. But it helps for us to share this goal: to have our partners’ back, no matter what chaos life throws our way.
With wisdom and humor, Karen Armstrong and a cadre of American mayors, grapple with the question of cultivating compassion in our cities. Join the live stream from the 2017 Festival of Faiths.
Is it enough to be tolerant of each other? Omdi Safi yearns for more, and imagines a more loving embrace of our diversity.
With the celebrations of Easter and Passover in our rearview mirrors, a poem and a postcard for the year to come.
It’s a hard time to be human. But that doesn’t mean our good work has no value. Parker and Ellen Bass on the beautiful paradox of our smallness and our consequence in the world.
Lovingkindness isn’t a sweet and soft thing. It’s a rigorous transformation of mind and spirit, and it’s the first step to cultivating a sense of connection to those around us.
After a competitive swimmer calls it quits, he finds solace Greek epics and the Gospel of Matthew. And, by his two young sons, he finds his way back into the water again.
How your personality changes over a lifetime; a tribute to the unbreakable spirit of a legendary poet; the virtue of not getting exactly what you want; and hiring not just minds, but hearts, too.
A Greek Orthodox woman’s meditation on loss, redemption, and finding belonging in the Easter season.
Creating a false division between life and work has its own pitfalls.
The Japanese art of kintsugi — repairing cracks in pottery with gold — gives a new perspective on how healing and illuminating our own flaws can lead to a more nourishing wholeness.
The human soul is a thing to name and celebrate, no matter how we understand its fickle, mysterious nature.
A visual tour of a whimsical and unsettling carnival of masked figures and horned demons — a survivor of northern Spain’s Celtic roots.
A photo-poem to celebrate the first night of Passover and life’s endless series of stories.
For those of us who are sick and tired of being afraid, a brilliant stop-motion film featuring Brené Brown in conversation with Krista Tippett.
When a listener asks a question, a new conversation emerges. And other ideas on the harm of literalism in family life, the virtue of truth-telling, transforming anger, praise for an unappreciated generation; and others.