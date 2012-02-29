On Being
Close Search

Image by JR Korpa/Unsplash, © All Rights Reserved.

Published

February 29, 2012

Ars Poetica #100: I Believe

Written and read by Elizabeth Alexander

Poetry, I tell my students,
is idiosyncratic. Poetry

is where we are ourselves
(though Sterling Brown said

“Every ‘I’ is a dramatic ‘I’”),
digging in the clam flats

for the shell that snaps,
emptying the proverbial pocketbook.

Poetry is what you find
in the dirt in the corner,

overhear on the bus, God
in the details, the only way

to get from here to there.
Poetry (and now my voice is rising)

is not all love, love, love,
and I’m sorry the dog died.

Poetry (here I hear myself loudest)
is the human voice,

and are we not of interest to each other?

“Ars Poetica #100: I Believe” from Crave Radiance by Elizabeth Alexander. Copyright © 2012 by Elizabeth Alexander. Used with permission of the poet.

This poem was originally read in the On Being episode “Words That Shimmer.”

Contributors

Elizabeth Alexander's photo.

Elizabeth Alexander is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and president of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Her books include Crave Radiance and her memoir, The Light of the World. Listen to her On Being conversation, “Words That Shimmer.”

Reflections

Ars Poetica #100: I Believe

This piece is a part of:

Library

You may also like

Search results for “

Results

View

Filters

Listen
Read